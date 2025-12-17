School cafeterias could soon serve whole milk again after the U.S. House passed bipartisan legislation Monday restoring the option in school lunch programs.

The measure, approved by voice vote, previously passed the Senate unanimously in November and now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Whole milk was removed from school meal programs more than a decade ago as part of federal efforts to reduce childhood obesity. Under the bill, schools participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program would be allowed to offer flavored and unflavored whole, reduced-fat, low-fat and fat-free milk, including lactose-free options, along with nutritionally equivalent nondairy beverages.

The legislation also exempts milk fat from being counted as saturated fat when calculating a school meal’s allowable average saturated fat content. Parents or guardians, in addition to physicians, would be allowed to provide written permission for students to receive nondairy milk substitutes.

The bill was introduced in the Senate by Republican Sens. Roger Marshall of Kansas and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania, along with Democratic Sens. Peter Welch of Vermont and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Companion legislation in the House was led by Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington state and Republican Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania.

During floor debate, Thompson, chair of the House Agriculture Committee, said the measure restores flexibility for schools and access to nutrients students need to learn and grow. He emphasized the bill does not require schools to serve whole milk or students to drink it.

Opposition came from Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, the top Democrat on the House Education and Workforce Committee, who said the bill would make school meals less healthy despite expanded nondairy options.

Milk industry groups praised the House vote, urging Trump to sign the bill so USDA can begin implementation with states and school districts.