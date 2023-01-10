There were a lot of people doubting the Seahawks would even win a game this year at the beginning of the season. Now that they have made the playoffs, the team has made a video humorously reminding all those doubters just how wrong they were.

NFL Getty Images NFL Getty Images loading...

Sportswriters Picked the Seahawks to Suck in 2022

It is safe to say that every single person writing or talking about the NFL for a living picked the Seahawks to finish dead last in wins this year. Collin Cowherd said that the Seahawks would "win 3 games" and blamed it on "whiffing on a lot of draft picks." Others doubted the choice for Geno Smith at QB like Skip Bayless who said "I don't know what the future holds for him cuz it's probly not a whole lot."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Sportscaster Bet Shaving Seahawks Logo on Head if Over 500

Another sportscaster doubted the Seahawks so much he said he would shave the team logo on his head if they finished above 500 this season. The funny thing is he actually remembered and had set up an appointment to get it done even before the Seahawks beat the Rams last Sunday. I guess he saw the writing on the wall.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Seattle Seahawks Waited All Season to Respond

All season, the Seattle Seahawks played above expectations and showed real grit and fire to clinch a playoff spot. The team hasn't done a lot of talking and pretty much let the actions on the field do the talking for them. Well, that was the case until now.

loading...

Twitter Video Roasts All Seahawks Doubters This Season

Now that they finished the season with 9 wins and a playoff spot, the Seattle Seahawks official Twitter account wanted to remind the doubters one more time just how wrong they were, with their own words. Or maybe I should say, in their own video. Check it out below for a laugh. "That's the wrong numba!"

loading...

Mind-Boggling 2022 Moments That Felt Like Pranks We pulled together a list of 11 inexplicable news stories that have already gone viral this year. They might seem like jokes, but we regret to inform you that they were all very much real. Check them out below.