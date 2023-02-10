Seriously Injured Passenger Cut From Car in Grant County Crash

Serious Grant County crash sends one person to out of area hospital (GCSO) Serious Grant County crash sends one person to out of area hospital (GCSO) loading...

Grant County Sheriff's Office crash investigators continue to work a scene about 8 miles northwest of Othello, and a couple of miles north of Highway 26.



Around 7 AM Friday morning, February 10th, the GCSO responded to the intersection of Road 13-SE at Road D-SE in Grant County.

According to investigators, a sedan traveling east on Road 13 failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and was hit by a northbound vehicle on Road D.

The impact propelled both vehicles off the road into a small berm and ditch. The driver who ran the stop sign sustained only minor injuries and was taken to Othello Community Hospital. However, their passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle and was life-flighted to an out-of-area hospital.

It appears the impact occurred in the front passenger door of the car that ran the stop sign.

The driver of the right-of-way car did not sustain any injuries, according to the GCSO.