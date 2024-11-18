Serve Wenatchee’s Baskets Of Blessing To Feed Thousands In NCW

It appears the charitable spirit that resides within the residents of North Central Washington is proving it can keep up with skyrocketing food costs and the ever-increasing number of people in need they're creating.

Case in point, is Serve Wenatchee's annual Thanksgiving food drive, Baskets of Blessing, which has already surged past its goal of collecting $25,000 in donations to provide Turkey Day meals for 500 area families in need.

Serve's executive director, Mike Malmin, says the organization has taken in over $27,000 in donations as of Monday (Nov. 18), and each basket those contributions will provide is truly blessed with everything any hungry family could want for a holiday feast.

Get our free mobile app

"We will do five-hundred fresh baskets this Thanksgiving and it's a full Thanksgiving meal, including the turkey, the gravy, the stuffing, fruits, vegetables, and dessert. All of that is in each basket and we also have a Hispanic dietary option basket available. So it is significant."

Malmin says 500 baskets might sound like a lot, but when you consider how many people they will feed, it's an even greater number.

"We get five-hundred baskets out but when you extrapolate that a little bit and think about the number of people gathered around a Thanksgiving table, you know that we're actually providing meals for several thousand people that day. So it's a huge event for us."

All of the food collected for the Baskets of Blessing event will be distributed at the First Assembly of God Church, 1520 McKittrick Street, in Wenatchee on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Malmin says all of the available slots for baskets have been filled and Serve is not in need of any specific donations for the event since reaching they're goal. However, he encourages anyone who'd like to donate food or make monetary contributions to visit their website by clicking here.