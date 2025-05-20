The annual "Big Wenatchee Yard Sale" to prevent homelessness in the Wenatchee Valley is next weekend.

Serve Wenatchee and Eastmont Community Church hold the annual event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31. The non-profit organization says they want as many people as possible to show up and shop, adding there will be some great items for sale.

Serve Wenatchee is also looking for volunteers to set up from 9 a.m. to noon May 30, and they're looking for volunteers on the day of the yard sale from 7:30 to 11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If you are unable to work the event or set up, you could offer your baking skills for the bake sale. Serve Wenatchee says you can help by baking two to three dozen cookies, a cake, candy, or a pie, which will be sold at the Yard Sale to benefit Serve Wenatchee.

Desserts will be due between 3 and 6 p.m. Friday May 30 at the Serve Wenatchee Office.

You could also use your truck to transport yard sale items May 30 or May 31.

More information when you visit servewenatchee.org.