Shooting Injures Two In Othello, Police Investigating

Police in Adams County are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Othello late last week.

The Othello Police Department says the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. last Friday (Oct. 11) in the 1100 block of South 4th Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Further investigation revealed that two people were apparently injured by the gunshots and received treatment at a local hospital.

Detectives say they are not releasing any further details at this time due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, but are assuring residents that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger the general public.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is being asked to contact the Othello Police Department or the Adams County Sheriff's Office.