Crews Respond To Shopping Cart Fire At Wenatchee Restaurant

It seems the Christmas shopping season heated up in more than one way on Wenatchee Avenue on Tuesday morning, as fire crews were summoned to a shopping cart that was ablaze in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett says firefighters were dispatched to a possible commercial structure fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue and arrived outside the Denny's restaurant to find a shopping cart and its contents fully involved.

"When crews arrived they were able to confirm the building was not involved, however, a shopping cart did have materials in it that were on fire and the cart was near the building. People, possibly employees of the restaurant, were putting water on the fire as crews were en route and upon arrival at the scene."

Brett says damage was contained to the shopping cart and no other structures or objects were involved.

Although Brett says the official cause of the blaze is still under investigation, it's likely the cart was in the possession of a homeless person who either purposely or accidentally started the fire.