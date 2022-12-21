Six People Rescued After Snow Drifts Trap Drivers on SR 172

WSDOT rescued six people trapped on SR 172 Wednesday, as crews continue to clear the roadway.

Weather conditions resulted in multiple snow drifts and limited road visibility for drivers trying to reach Mansfield.

Around 8 a.m., SR 172 was closed between MP 14-21, near the junction of McNeil Canyon Road and west of Mansfield.

WSDOT Communication Specialist Lauren Loebsack says three vehicles were trapped on the roadway for less than two hours.

No one was injured.

The road will be closed for the rest of Wednesday. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Crews are working to clear the road of and improve driving conditions for the rest of the day. They will check road conditions Thursday morning.