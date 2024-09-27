Solarity Credit Union Opens Wenatchee Branch

Solarity Credit Union Opens Wenatchee Branch

Solarity Credit Union, Wenatchee Branch image: provided

Solarity Credit Union is kicking off a two-week grand opening celebration in Wenatchee on Monday, September 30, 2024.  The new branch is located at 1111 N. Mission Street.

Anyone who visits the branch during the celebration, September 30th  through October 11th, can enter to win prizes from local businesses and an Alaskan Cruise.

“We are really excited to expand into Wenatchee and strengthen our connection with the community," said Mina Worthington, President and CEO of Solarity Credit Union. “Having a branch here means we can offer more personalized, face-to-face support to current and new members and develop deeper relationships with those looking to improve their overall financial well-being.”

During the grand opening celebration, the public can enter to win a 7-night Alaskan cruise and “instant win” prizes from local merchants and gift cards to Atlas Fare, Arlberg Sports, Epoch, Firehouse Pet Shop, McGlinn’s Public House, and Pybus Market.

The Quake 102.1FM will broadcast LIVE from Solarity on Tuesday, Oct. 1st from 11am to 2pm 

Solarity Credit Union is headquartered in Yakima, WA and has over 54,000 members.  Membership is open to those who live, work, worships or attends school within a Washington State school district, according to a press release.  Solarity Credit Union is a not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution with about 200 employees and more than $1.36 billion in assets.

