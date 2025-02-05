Special Olympics Opens Call For Volunteers To Help With Wenatchee Winter Games

With the Special Olympics Washington Winter Games less than a month away from returning to the Wenatchee Valley, organizers are once again putting out their annual call for volunteers.

The Games bring over 1,200 participants and coaches from throughout the state to the local area, and spokesperson Sydney McElroy with the Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department says they also require the support of nearly as many volunteers.

"We've got people up at Mission Ridge for the events that happen there. We've got referees at the gyms for basketball. We have scorekeepers and venue assistants and medical students who will be helping at the gyms. It's a big workload all around. We also have people who will be helping set up the dance and delivering lunches to the different venues."

McElroy adds that health professionals and students specializing in podiatry and audiology will be especially valuable for assisting with the Game’s Healthy Athletes program, which offers free health screenings, education, and referrals for follow-up care.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Winter Games in Washington, and the 35th year they have been held in the Wenatchee Valley. They will take place Friday, February 28, through Sunday, March 2.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at this year's Winter Games, click here.