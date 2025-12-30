SR-10 West Of Ellensburg To Remain Closed Following Large Rockslide

A major highway in Kittitas County remains closed to start the week following a rockslide the occurred the day after Christmas.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says State Route 10 (SR-10) was shut down in both directions about six miles west of Ellensburg when the slide buried the roadway in rocks and debris on Friday, Dec. 26.

On Monday (Dec. 29) DOT crews cleared most of the largest rocks produced by the slide and geotechnical teams conducted an initial assessment of the slopes above the road.

DOT officials say SR-10 will remain closed indefinitely, as unstable boulders above the roadway continue to create a hazard and further evaluations of the road's condition will be necessary in order to determine if any repairs need to be made.

As a result, there is currently no estimated timeline for the re-opening of SR-10, which is closed at milepost 97 just west of the North Thorp Highway and milepost 99 at Ellensburg Ranches Road, both of which are serving as detour routes for travelers until the highway can be re-opened.