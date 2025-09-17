SR-17 Blocked Near Leahy After Rollover Semi Accident

An out-of-state truck driver escaped injury during a single-vehicle accident in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened just before noon on State Route 17 (SR-17) about two miles west of Leahy Junction, when a semi driven by 26-year-old Sandhu F. Nikhil of Fresno, Calif. went off the roadway and overcorrected, causing the trailer it was hauling to roll.

The trailer came to rest in the roadway and blocked both lanes of SR-17 for several hours before it could be removed.

Troopers say Nikhil caused the wreck by falling asleep at the wheel, but alcohol or drug impairment was not a factor in the accident.