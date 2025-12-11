Semi-Truck Driver Lucky to Avoid Injury After Tipping on SR 28
A semitruck tipped over on State Route 28 a few miles west of Trinidad Wednesday afternoon.READ MORE:Storm Causes Major Chelan PUD Outage
Troopers say Singh did not suffer injuries and cited him for driving with his wheels off the roadway, adding that drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, which blocked the highway for several hours.
Washington's Weird Laws: 11 Regulations We Can't Believe Exist
Of all the crazy gin joints in the Pacific Northwest, Washington state is by far the strangest! Laws in the Evergreen State are so weird, it's hard to believe they're real.
🤳🏽 Scroll through the gallery below for a look at Washington's most bizarre-o legislation.
Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela