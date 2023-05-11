State DNR Commissioner Hillary Franz Running For Governor

State DNR Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz will run for governor next year.

Franz released a video Wednesday, saying the state is facing urgent issues, including climate change, a housing crisis and soaring income inequality.

She also touted her success in getting $500 million from the state Legislature to prevent and fight wildfires, among other things.

“Growing up, my dad taught me that epic progress happens when you do two things: You work together and you take care of people first,” Franz said in the video. “I’m running for governor because with all that’s at stake right now, anything shy of epic won’t cut it."

Franz will face fellow Democrat and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who announced his bid last week.

The announcement from Franz also comes after Governor Jay Inlsee revealed last week that he would not run for reelection.

Franz plans to officially kick off her campaign with a news conference Monday in a Seattle hotel.

She was expected to run for governor after she hinted at a "big announcement" last week, the same day Ferguson announced that he was also running for governor.

Franz is 52 years old and has been serving as Washington Public Lands Commissioner and head of the state Department of Natural Resources since 2016. She was reelected in 2020.

She previously served on the Bainbridge Island City Council.

Franz was also the director of the Seattle based conservation organization Futurewise and served on several regional conservation and land management boards, including committees of the Puget Sound Regional Council.