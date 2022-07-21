Stayman Flats Fire Holding Steady, Evacuation Notices Cancelled

Update 7-21 11:49

All evacuation orders related to the Stayman Flats Fire are now cancelled according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

The evacuation notices, which were all Level 1 (get ready) by Wednesday afternoon, were canceled Thursday morning.

The fire is holding steady at about 1,200 acres and is 80% contained.

Department of Natural Resources Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck says crews have been working since the morning to secure and improve the fire lines.

"We are keeping an eye on the winds today." Rodruck says, "There are some forecast models that are showing gusty winds."

Command of the fire was handed over to a Type 4 management team comprised of local units Thursday morning.

There are 58 total personnel working the fire, with air resources at the ready if requested.

Update 7-20 5:33pm

Crews worked hard throughout the morning and afternoon Wednesday to keep the Stayman Flats Fire south of Lake Chelan held at 12-hundred acres.

Ryan Rodruck with the Department of Natural Resources said containment has improved from 30% to 80% contained.

"Right now we're concentrating on ground crews and ground attack. We're trying to punch in the rest of those lines and make sure the existing lines are well established and secured." Rodruck said, "We're also working on making sure that the edges around those lines are getting nice and cool."

All previous Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation notices have been downgraded to Level 1 (Get Ready) while all previous Level 1 notices are still in place.

Rodruck said it's likely firefighters will achieve 100% containment in the next 24-72 hours.

Update 7-20 11am

All evacuation notices on the Stayman Flats Fire south of Chelan are now at the level 1 GET READY stage.

No buildings have been lost in the fire. 37 homes are impacted by evacuation notices/

Ryan Rodruck with Washington DNR says the fire is being aggressively battled by personnel from the federal, state and local level.

He thinks containment should improve from its current level of 30 percent.

Level 1: Downie Canyon Road and Hawks Ridge Road

Level 1: Stayman Flats Road, from milepost 2 to the end of the road. This applies to the north side of the road in this area.

Hwy 97A, from Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road. This applies to the east side of the highway.

Little Butte Ranch Road, Chucker Hill Road and all roads off of Hawks Meadows Road, Chucker Run, Eagle Crest Road and Dove Hollow Road.

Overnight Wednesday AM Update:

All Level 3s evacuation notices will be lowered to Level 2 (Be Prepared). Current Level 1 Fire Advisories are still in effect.

Chelan County Emergency Incident Map still shows Downie Ridge and Hawk Ridge Roads as well as Big Sage Lane closed in elevated evacuation areas. ORIGINAL:

The Stayman Flats Fire south of Chelan has grown from 800 to 1,200 acres and is 30 percent contained as of this afternoon.

The new numbers come after a GPS overfly of the fire.

Ryan Rodruck with Washington DNR is upbeat about the response from hand crews and aircraft.

"I will say that fire behavior has moderated during the day, and our heavy attack efforts with air and ground are making a positive impact on that footprint," said Rodruck.

He also says evacuation levels remain unchanged from Monday, and 26 buildings are inside a Level 3 GO NOW notice.

There are dozer lines in place on both flanks of the fire, as well as two 20-person hand crews and other resources on the ground.

In the air, there are four single engine pontoon planes that scoop water out of the river along with two heavy air tankers that drop repellent and water. Three helicopters are also working the fire.

Rodruck is hopeful containment number will increase into Wednesday.

He says response is coming from the federal, state and local level.

In addition to the National Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, multiple local fires in the region are battling the Stayman Flats Fire.

Current Evacuation Notices:

Level 3 GO NOW for Downie Canyon and Hawks Ridge Road.

Level 1 GET READY applies to Little Butte Ranch Road, Chucker Hill Road and all roads off of Hawks Meadows Road, Chucker Run, Eagle Crest Road and Dove Hollow Road.

Level 1 also remains on Stayman Flats Road, from milepost 2 to the end of the road, which applies to the north side of the road in this area.

And a Level 1is also in Place for Hwy 97A, from Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road. This applies to the east side of the highway.