Still No Sign Of Missing Elderly Wauconda Woman

After more than a week of searching, police in Okanogan County have yet to turn up any traces of a missing elderly woman.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Lucy Burns was last seen at the intersection of Toroda Creek and Cougar Creek Roads near Wauconda on August 10.

Investigators say Burns, who suffers from dementia, was out for a walk about a mile-and-a-half away from the location where she was last spotted at around 6 p.m.

Personnel from eight different agencies launched an intensive search for Burns that included ground and canine teams, drones, and a helicopter shortly after her disappearance.

Burns was reportedly walking with her two dogs prior to going missing, and the Sheriff's Office says one of the animals was later found at her residence but there was no signs that Burns had returned. The other dog is still missing.

A total of 93 personnel were involved in the search for Burns, including members of the Chelan, King, Kittitas, Snohomish, Spokane, and Stevens County Sheriff's Offices, as well as the Washington Civil Air Patrol, and the Washington State Search & Rescue Planning Team.

At this time, there is no indication that any large-scale efforts to locate Burns will continue.

Officials say Burns is 5'11" tall and weighs 140 pounds, with blue eyes and graying-blonde hair.

Anyone who believes they might have seen Burns or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.