Stolen Gun Recovered From 12-Year-Old In Chelan

Police in Chelan are thanking the public for helping them remove a dangerous weapon from the hands of child.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says deputies obtained information on December 10 about a 12-year-old who was in illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators say they quickly applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence in the Chelan area where the firearm was recovered.

The Sheriff's Office did not divulge the name of the child nor any additional details regarding the circumstances of the firearm they reportedly possessed, but did say that without the tips they received from the community, they might not have ever known about the situation.