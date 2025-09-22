Lower Sugarloaf Fire Spreads Rapidly In High Winds, Prompts Level 3 Evacuation Notices

A round a gusty winds fanned both the flames of the Lower Sugarloaf Fire and the concerns of residents in its potential path on Sunday, as evacuation levels connected to blaze elevated in several areas.

The fire was sparked by a lightning strike on Aug. 31 about 12 miles east of Leavenworth on the Wenatchee River Ranger District in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and is currently listed at 28,387 acres with 22% containment.

The containment lines that firefighters have built over the past three weeks were heavily tested during Sunday's brisk winds, which ignited numerous spot fires on the blaze's eastern perimeter in the areas of Roaring Creek and Miner's Creek that crews had to quickly extinguish.

Firefighters also worked to hold and strengthen fire lines on the blaze's northern edges and urgently worked to protect structures that were being threatened by the fire.

The starchy winds spread the flames quickly to the east, as residents on Entiat River Road from Roaring Creek Road to Dinkelman Canyon Road were placed on a Level 3 "Leave Now!" evacuation notice, while a Level 2 "Be Ready" notice was also issued for homes from Dinkelman Canyon Road to Mills Canyon.

Today, in the face of lighter winds, crews are expected to shore up dozer lines in the vicinity of Roaring Creek and conduct numerous burnout operations along the fire's flanks as helicopters perform strategic water drops throughout the fire zone.

A shelter has been established for those displaced by the fire at Entiat Warehouse Community Church, 14916 U.S. Highway 97A in Entiat, and a community meeting about both the Lower Sugarloaf and Labor Mountain Fires has been scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Entiat School District headquarters building, 2650 Entiat Way in Entiat.

There are currently 1,250 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf, along with 69 engines; 24 water tenders; 5 dozers; and 10 helicopters.

The fire has yet to damage or destroy any structures and no injuries have been reported.