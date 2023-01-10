Suspect Arrested in Connection to Numerous Crimes in Othello

Police in Adams County have arrested a man in connection with a string of recent crimes in the Othello area.

Ruben Cantu, Jr. is facing a bevy of charges, including theft, burglary, vehicle prowling, possession of stolen property, identity theft, and resisting arrest.

His alleged crimes date back to mid-December and involve numerous investigations.

Cantu also had several warrants out for his arrest.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail in Kennewick where he will remain until making an appearance in Adams County Superior Court.

The Othello Police Department is reminding everyone to lock the doors to their homes, garages, outbuildings, and vehicles to help deter any future crime.