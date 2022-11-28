Three Chelan County Roads To Close Thursday For Season

Seasonal road closures heading into mountainous areas of Chelan County are coming on Thursday.

The county closes Horse Lake Road in Wenatchee, Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat and Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth between Dec. 1 and April 1.

The closures are put in place to preserve the unpaved roadways, which can be damaged by recurring periods of freezing and thawing in the winter.

The closure of Horse Lake Road is also meant protect mule deer that move into the foothills west of Wenatchee in the winter.

The roads being closed are all maintained by the county.