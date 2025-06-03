Washington Residents Warned &#8220;Not to Travel&#8221; to These Locations

Washington Residents Warned “Not to Travel” to These Locations

Washington residents are being warned not to travel to many locations this year. With the warm weather ramping up, you may be planning an exotic trip for your summer vacation. If you love traveling to new places, you'll want to pay close attention.

With the summer travel season hitting soon, there are several areas you'll want to avoid. The United States government has several "Level 4: Do Not Travel" alert countries. Check out the list below.

The U.S. Government's Do Not Travel List

The following countries and regions were on the State Department's 'Do Not Travel' list. Check out the latest list HERE.

