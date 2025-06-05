The Chelan County Sheriff's Department (CCSO) says more resources have released new images of accused murderer Travis Decker and more resources have joined the manhunt for the Wenatchee man wanted in connection to the death of his three young daughters last weekend.

Decker is accused of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping in the death of 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker.

The bodies of all three sisters were found Monday of this week in a campground outside Leavenworth. The girls were first reported missing when Decker failed to return them to their mother on Friday, after a scheduled visitation.

During a Wednesday press conference, Sheriff Mike Morrison says the Spokane County Sheriff's office has provided two helicopters in search for Decker along with the CCSO Air Support Unit.

The search is covering the region and areas Decker was known to frequent. The 32 year old is described as experienced living off-grid for months at a time.

Additional federal agents and investigators are in Wenatchee assisting the investigation and manhunt, including FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol , and law enforcement in from Kittitas County, and Idaho

Sheriff Morrison says the tips continue to pour in from the public.

"I don't have the quantity but it's been an overwhelming amount. I think we have five or six individuals and the FBI brought in two additional analysts today and they have been breaking them down and getting them out to the investigative units. If we didn't have the FBI in there it would be a lot of information to process so we are appreciative of them coming in and helping us out."

photo credit: U.S. Marshals Service

Morrison says a tip from McCall, Idaho reporting a possible sighting of Decker will be pursued but it is not believed it to be him.

Sheriff Mike Morrison Image:KPQ Radio

A timeline on the murders is not clear. Morrison said Decker may have gotten a head start on authorities and more will be known once the autopsies are released on the three Decker children as early as Thursday. Their bodies were found on Monday at a campground outside Leavenworth but the children were with him on Friday, May 30th

National Media Focus on Murder Suspect

Wenatchee Police and Sheriff Morrison have held two press conferences to update the public on the case and the manhunt that has drawn national media attention

"We think it's (media attention) great, it's getting his face out there on a larger scale and if he was able to get out of the sate, we know that he is known. We've given out images showing when he is clean cut and with his longer hair and we are hopeful, and if the community continues to help us out then we're going to find him." -- Sheriff Mike Morrison

Offers from citizens have included assistance from owners of off-road vehicles and back country experts who can provide guide services and the use of horses.

The CCSO is asking the public to provide tips and information on Decker's whereabouts through tip line at 509-667-6845, RiverCom 911 dispatch at 509-663-9911, or through the CCSO's tip webpage.

A reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker's capture is being offered by the Marshals Service. He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.