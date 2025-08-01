Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison says it's quite likely that accused triple murderer Travis Decker is dead.

SHERIFF SAYS DECKER COULDN'T HAVE SURVIVED IN WILDERNESS THIS LONG

Morrison told reporters Thursday it would have been difficult for the 32-year-old Wenatchee man who's wanted for killing his three young daughters to survive in the wilderness this long since disappearing after the murders in early June.

"His ability to go through that area and not be detected would have been challenging, let alone the challenges involved with him having to hike through all the snow that was up there towards the Pacific Crest Trail at that time."

Travis Decker photo credit: U.S. Marshals Service

MANHUNT FOR DECKER CONTINUES

Morrison says despite the fact that Decker may no longer be alive, the manhunt for him is continuing.

"We are going back through and making sure that we are covering our paths twice, sometimes three times, and also making sure that we are utilizing our search-and-rescue and investigative units appropriately."

COULD SOMEONE HAVE AIDED DECKER IN ESCAPING LAW ENFORCEMENT?

The sheriff also responded to questions regarding Decker possibly receiving assistance to evade capture.

"There's always that potential. There are individuals out there that will take people underneath their wing and try to protect them for whatever reasons, maybe they believe it's the right thing to do."

DID DECKER MAKE IT TO CANADA?

Morrison says investigators initially thought Decker might have being trying to cross the border into Canada.

"The probability of him being able to make it to Canada is low because you're looking at six to seven feet of snow in the mountains that would get you there."

WILL DECKER EVER BE FOUND?

Morrison added it's possible Decker is still alive and investigators are still following up on all leads.

If he is dead, searchers believe they will eventually find his remains.

Decker has not been seen since May 30th when he picked up 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker from their mother's home for a scheduled visitation.

(from left to right:) Evelyn, Paityn & Olivia Decker (photo credit: GoFundMe)

The bodies of the three girls were found at a campsite 17 miles west of Leavenworth three days later when a warrant was issued for Decker's arrest.