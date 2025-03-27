Two Arrested In Drive-By Shooting That Damages Cars In Ellensburg

Two Kittitas County men are in jail after police say they damaged a pair of unoccupied vehicles with a shotgun early this morning in Ellensburg.

The Ellensburg Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of North Chestnut Street and Helena Avenue and arrived at the scene to discover two parked cars with damage from a shotgun blast.

Investigators say two suspects located nearby were quickly linked to the shootings, and it was learned that they allegedly targeted the vehicles as part of a dispute which occurred at a party in the vicinity last month.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Jose Mora and 20-year-old Thomas Sheeley, both of Ellensburg, and booked them into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of drive-by shooting, malicious mischief, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and minors in possession of alcohol.

Detectives recovered the firearm they believe was involved in the incident and seized it as evidence.

Police say there is nothing to suggest the shootings are gang-related at this time.