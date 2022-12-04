Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash

Image From Washington State Patrol

Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake.

Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.

The pickup came to a rest in a ditch while the car ended up blocking both highways.

Both drivers were taken to Columbia Basin Hospital with injuries.

Villafana faces a charge of failing to yield the right of way.

The crash took place at 2pm Sunday. Troopers drugs or alcohol were not involved. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

