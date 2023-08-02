Two Housing Projects That Could Move Forward In Wenatchee Valley

Two major housing projects could be in the works for Wenatchee Valley as a couple of developments are moving closer to construction.

A 45-lot single family home development in Malaga has already received county approval, despite vocal concerns raised by neighbors.

Meanwhile, a 272-unit apartment complex in Rock Island could quickly get the go ahead.

The single-family homes development is intended for middle income housing, while the apartment complex would have mostly one-bedroom units.

Construction on the apartments could begin quickly if approved.

Davy Enterprises and Bremmer Construction of East Wenatchee along with B&D Development of East Wenatchee submitted the application to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner for the Malaga property

The project sits on 11.3 acres within a Rural Recreation/Residential zoning district.

Lots within the development would range in size from 5,600 sq. ft. to 11,900 sq. ft. and would be used for single family development. Buildout would be completed in two phases.

Amenities would include a community park, a natural area and a possible trail to the close by Three Lakes Golf Course.

Water would be supplied by expansion of the Malaga Water District, and sanitation would consist of individual on-site septic tanks.

The development, known as Riverside Terrace is located at 3025 Riverview Lane in Malaga. It is not within an urban growth area.

The project was approved even after vocal pushback from nearby residents. There were 22 comment letters sent in on the development, with a large number of concerns expressed about traffic it would produce and the limited access to the development from a single roadway.

Other comments raised concerns that the size and density of the development was not in character with the surrounding area.

A Traffic Impact Study was submitted for the project, which called for no improvements to nearby roadways. But Chelan County Public Works stated that a revised Traffic Impact Study would be required, and the applicant could be required to construct adjacent roadway improvements.

Riverside Terrace would allow for single family homes ranging from 1,000 sq. ft. to 2,400 sq. ft. with a maximum of three bedrooms along with one and two car garages.

Rock Island Apartments

Image of Rock Island Apartments layout provided by Douglas County Image of Rock Island Apartments layout provided by Douglas County loading...

A plan for the Rock Island apartment complex was submitted by Rock Island Apartments LLC. The property is located at 460 Rock Island Rd. and sits next to State Route 28.

The proposal calls for a 272 unit apartment complex consisting of nine separate four-story buildings along with a one story recreation building, pool, and associated site improvements.

Of the 272 total units there are 40 studios, 176 one-bedroom units and 56 two-bedroom units.

There would be 300 parking stalls for residents as well as 68 guest parking stalls, which would be reduced to 56 stalls if an existing bus stop was improved to provide a covered shelter. The current bus stop is about 700 ft. from the property.

Architectural rendition of Rock Island Aprtments provided by Douglas County Architectural rendition of Rock Island Aprtments provided by Douglas County loading...

The recreation building would have a covered entry. The apartment complex would have a number of common spaces, including benches, 3 covered picnic areas, play areas, bocce court, recreational trail system, covered structures, community gardens, dog park, pool and spa.

If the project gets approval from the Douglas County Hearing Examiner, construction would begin once a building permit has been issued. Construction will take approximately 18 months.