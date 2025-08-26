Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Accident On SR-28 Near Quincy

Two people have injuries after a three-vehicle accident in Grant County on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:25 p.m. on State Route 28 near the Trinidad Rest Area when a pickup truck towing a trailer driven by 25-year-old Paxton J. Rigdon of Quincy went off the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and struck an oncoming semi truck driven by 46-year-old Jesus De La Cerda of Bridgeport.

After striking the semi, Rigdon's truck then rotated back into the proper lane of travel where it also impacted an SUV driven by 39-year-old Bhim Lalprajapati of Quincy.

Both Rigdon and Lalprajapati were injured in the collision and transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment, while De La Cerda unhurt.

Two passengers in Lalprajapati's vehicle, including a 5-year-old boy, were also uninjured in the crash but were transported to Confluence Health Hospital as a precaution.

Troopers say it's not yet known if impairment was a factor in the accident, which snarled traffic on the highway for about an hour and remains under investigation.