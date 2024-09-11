Two Injured In Crash Near Monse

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Okanogan County.

The Washington State Patrol says the wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 97 about a mile east of Monse, when a sedan driven by 51-year-old Tina Everly of Brewster, collided with a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Daniel Bayha of Brewster.

Troopers say Bayha hit Everly's vehicle as he was attempting to cross the highway from Cameron Lake Road.

The impact caused Everly's vehcile to roll serveral times and she was injured in the crash, along with her passenger, 24-year-old Rebecca Michael of Anchorage, Alaska. Both were taken to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment.

Bayha, who was uninjured in the collision, was cited for causing the wreck by failing to yield the right-of-way.

Troopers did not indicate if impairment was a factor in the accident.