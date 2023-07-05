Two Injured In Head-On Crash On SR 28 Near Rock Island Dam

Two people have injuries after a head-on crash on State Route 28 south of the Rock Island Dam Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say a 2008 Ford Focus driven by 20-year-old Alexander Cervantes of Morrow, Georgia was headed toward Quincy when it was hit head-on by a 2002 Ford Explorer headed toward East Wenatchee that crossed the center line after sustaining a blown tire.

Cervantes and his passenger, 60-year-old Carmen Blanquetochoa of Quincy, were taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus with injuries.

The driver of the Explorer, 46-year-old Jermaine Allen of Cashmere, was not injured in the crash that took place at about 3:30pm Wednesday.

No one was given a ticket as the cause of the crash was determined to be a blown tire.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved. All three people involved in the wreck were wearing seatbelts. Troopers referred to the accident as a "glazing head-on collision.

Traffic was delayed on SR 28 as it was reduced to one lane for both directions while clean up was underway.