Two Men Arrested For Theft Near Ritzville, Third Suspect Still At Large

Two men are in jail after police say they were captured on surveillance video stealing copper wire from a farm in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it received reports about the theft from a property owner near West Heinemann and North Deal Roads in Ritzville.

A subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the surveillance video and the arrest of 26-year-old Jordan M. Blaak and 33-year-old Juston M. Favaro in the 600 block of South Sara Lane in Othello.

Both men are now being lodged in the Adams County Jail.

A third suspect in the theft, 37-year-old Bud Davis, is still at large.