Two men who were reported missing in Adams County on Saturday have been found dead in neighboring Lincoln County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Rock Dwayne Bass and 69-year-old Gary Thomas Myers, had gone on a duck hunting trip near Sprague early Saturday morning and were supposed to return home by 5 p.m. the same day but never showed up.

Their disappearance led to an extensive search-and-rescue mission that included helicopter teams and ground support.

The bodies of Bass and Myers were found near Sprague Lake at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Sheriff's officials have not provided any information about how the two men might have died nor any other specific details related to the discovery of their bodies.