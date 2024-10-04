One of the two victims of an accident involving an ATV spent the night at the bottom of a steep enbankment in Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Valley Fire, Chelan County Sheriff's Department, Ballard and Lifeline Ambulance crews responded to the scene on Burch Mountain at 2:30 AM on Friday.

Batallion Chief Cam Phillips says two adults were travelling on Burch Mountain Road above Eagle Rock around 11pm Thursday when their side-by-side ATV rolled over a 150 foot embankment.

Get our free mobile app

An adult male suffered non-life-threatening injuries and could not climb up the steep enbankment. A woman was also injured and could not find the injured man who was calling for help. The female had lost her cell phone in the accident and had to walk to a nearby residence for help.

First responders located the male after a 90 minute search in the darkness around 4am and spent another two hours rescuing him.

Phillips says the man was lifted to safety by Wenatchee Valley Fire Department's rope rescue team by 6am and rescuers finally reached the pavement on Burch Mountain Road at about 8:00 AM so the paient could be transported to Central Washington Hospital.