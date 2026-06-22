The 2026-27 Wenatchee Wild hockey season is just a few months away, and the preseason is even closer. Wild fans will get a sneak preview of the team during the upcoming 56-game preseason slate of games

The Western Hockey League (WHL) has announced 56 preseason games are scheduled leaguewide, including five rookie games. One of those games will feature the newest top players and young up-and-comers for the Wild and Tri-City Americans, to be played August 31. That game will feature the top players from each team born in 2009, 2010, and 2011 The 2pm game August 31st at Town Toyota Center will have free admission.

Tri-City returns to play Wenatchee at the team's annual Kids’ Day game, Saturday, September 5, at 6 p.m. Ticket info will be announced later.

Get our free mobile app

The Wild hit the road for the final three games of the preseason.

Wenatchee vs. Vancouver Sep. 6th, 2pm at Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett

Wenatchee vs. Seattle Sep. 11th, 3pm atToyota Arena, Kennewick

Wenatchee vs. Tri-City, Sep 13th at 2pm at Toyota Arena, Kennewick

The WHL’s regular-season schedule is being finalized, with the official schedule release expected soon. Wenatchee has already announced the 2026-27 regular season home opener is scheduled for Saturday, September 19th, against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Season tickets and three-game packs are currently on sale, and single-game group and individual tickets will go on sale later this summer. To purchase season tickets, call 509-888-7825 or visit the team office at Town Toyota Center.