Two Suspects in Costco Theft Remain At-Large
Two suspects accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of Costco merchandise in January remain at-large.
Back in January, 54-year-old Terry Lee Cleaver and 21-year-old Brenda Christensen allegedly stole approximately $2,419.94 in merchandise value.
Get our free mobile app
Both suspects are being charged with organized retail theft, felony hit and run. Cleaver would be charged with reckless driving, while Christensen faces a felony hit and run complicity with injury charge.
Two people sustained injuries from the hit and run collision with the suspects.
Cleaver and Christensen have yet to be apprehended.