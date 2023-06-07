Two Suspects in Costco Theft Remain At-Large

Two suspects accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of Costco merchandise in January remain at-large.

Back in January, 54-year-old Terry Lee Cleaver and 21-year-old Brenda Christensen allegedly stole approximately $2,419.94 in merchandise value.

Both suspects are being charged with organized retail theft, felony hit and run. Cleaver would be charged with reckless driving, while Christensen faces a felony hit and run complicity with injury charge.

Two people sustained injuries from the hit and run collision with the suspects.

Cleaver and Christensen have yet to be apprehended.