Ukrainian Singing Group To Raise Money For Refugees This Sunday

A group of Ukrainian singers will perform at Eastmont Baptist Church this Sunday to raise donations for refugees of Russia's invasion of their country.

The group We Are Ukraine has been raising money since just after the start of the war.

Senior Pastor JR Cano said the 30-45 minute performance starts at 10:30 am and will be preceded by a 'Dad's and Donuts' celebration in honor of Father's Day.

"If you perhaps don't have the means to support them financially, don't let that keep you." Cano said, "More than anything, come and hear their heart, be informed and be made aware of some of the tragedy that's happening in Ukraine right now. If nothing else, come out and be a voice of support."

The group will include a children's choir as well as some individual artists who have already found success in places like Europe and the U.S.

Eastmont Baptist Church is located at 400 South Kentucky Avenue in East Wenatchee.