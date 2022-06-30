Update: Othello Shooting Victim Passes Away

Photo Source: Adams County Sheriff's Office. 14-year-old Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano. Photo Source: Adams County Sheriff's Office.

14-year-old Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano.

Adam's County Sheriff's Office have sadly announced the passing of the Othello victim from the June 26 shooting incident.

On Sunday, two teen brothers were involved in the shooting of 50-year-old Felipe Garza near the Edson tracks of Othello.

Both 16-year-old Arturo Pineda- Feliciano and 14-year-old Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano suspects are currently in custody. They are alleged to be part of the ESL gang and were staying at a hotel in Sunnyside after the shooting.

Garza passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

Suspect Pineda- Feliciano is currently in custody and will now be charged as an adult for multiple felony charges.

Charging details are unknown at this time.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office send their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and ask for anyone with information to contact them at 509-659-1122.