Several major companies in Washington have announced closures this year due to bankruptcy, business restructuring, or shutting the company down for good.

One major employer in Washington will close dozens of locations and lay off thousands of employees.

Major Employer In Washington Announces Massive Layoffs And Closures

According to CNN, many big brands have been seeking to close hundreds of underperforming locations in Washington and the U.S. due to inflation and changes in customer spending habits. Employees and customers of one company with at least 133 locations in Washington will soon feel the impacts of job loss and building closures.

The United Parcel Service (UPS) is expected to cut nearly 20,000 jobs by the end of this year. According to USA Today, the announcement comes as UPS changes its agreement with Amazon. Last year, UPS announced it agreed to reduce the volume of work it accepts from Amazon by more than 50 percent by the second half of 2026.

Amazon is UPS's biggest customer, but it is not the most profitable arrangement for UPS. The company also says "new or increased tariffs" and "changes in general economic conditions in the U.S. or internationally" for the cuts. That's not the only change the company is making.

Along with job cuts, UPS is expected to close 73 locations nationwide by the end of June. The company owns some of the building locations, while others are leased. The company says it is evaluating its network and may decide to close more locations. It is unclear which locations will close soon.