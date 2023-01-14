US 2 Near Tumwater Canyon Area Has Reopened

WSDOT officially reopened US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Saturday, which will make it the fourth closure this week.

Since Thursday night, US 2 was closed between the east side of Stevens Pass near Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to the west end of Leavenworth, due to avalanche concerns.

WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said the amount of moisture coming into the Wenatchee Valley has increased avalanche threats.

“The beginning of the season really established a base that had light fluffy snow, then a hard freeze came, and now this very wet snow just slides right off the top of that base,” Loebsack explained. “We’ll probably continue to see heightened avalanche risks throughout the season when we get really wet snow precipitation that’s in warmer temperatures.”

