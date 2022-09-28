US 2 Reopening Unclear as Bolt Creek Fire Runs Its Course

US 2 will remain closed indefinitely as firefighters let the Bolt Creek Fire run its course, decreasing wildfire threats in the long-term.

US 2 is closed between MP 46 and 50 due to increased fire activity and hazardous trees following on the road.

Since Sep. 10, the Bolt Creek Fire has burned over 11,674 acres.

Fire weather is still hot and dry, with west winds blowing 10-15 mph in the afternoon, with the increased fire activity contributing to blowing smoke towards the east.

The fire is currently creeping down towards the southern containment lines, however fire activity is moderate.

Public Information Officer Amanda Monthei said the burning should help burn through debris that could contribute to future wildfires.

"For example, if we get a fire start in the next couple years or even a couple decades, having a lot of that vegetation removed via this fire could be really helpful in terms of mitigating or responding to any future fires in that area," Monthei explained.

A Type 3 team is handling over 154 personnel along with a helicopter, 13 engines, a dozer, and a water tender.

Firefighters have been clearing hazardous trees and debris, running hoselays near homes and dropping water near the Halford structure towards the western edge.

Crews also removed hazardous trees surrounding residences near Beckler Road.

Monthei said there was a tiny bit of rain near Monroe, with less than 0.10 of an inch of rain. However it was not as much as they were anticipating.

A cooling trend is expected to diminish fire spread on Thursday night along with higher humidity levels.

This trend is expected to slow fire spread on Friday, however rain is not expected during this time.

Evacuation levels have remained the same since Sunday.

Level 1 (Ready): Index and areas south of U.S. 2 near Index, including Index Estates and the Lake Serene Trailhead, East of Skykomish, from the Beckler River to Forest Service Road 66, north and south of U.S. 2 including Foss River Road.

Level 2 (Set): Baring and Grotto and areas along U.S. 2 east to the Money Creek tunnel, and Skykomish

Level 3 (Go): West of Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, plus Beckler River Road.

Residents in Skykomish have been asked to prepare to leave on short notice.