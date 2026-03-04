Washington Lawmakers Consider First Cigarette Tax Increase in 16 Years

State lawmakers are set to take up what could be Washington’s first cigarette tax increase since 2010, as a proposal to raise taxes on cigarettes and vaping products moves to the House after clearing the Senate.

Over the weekend, the Senate approved Senate Bill 6129 on a 26-22 vote. The measure would raise the cigarette tax by about $1.97 per pack and apply a similar increase to vaping products, including an additional 10% tax on flavored products.

Photo Credit | Unsplash Photo Credit | Unsplash loading...

The proposal comes on top of a separate law that took effect earlier this year, which increased taxes on most nicotine and tobacco products by 95% but did not include cigarettes.

Get our free mobile app

Supporters say the increase could prevent 5,700 kids from starting to smoke and prompt nearly 21,000 adults to quit within the first year. Health advocates note tobacco still kills about 8,300 people annually in Washington and costs the state more than $3 billion in health care expenses.

“We have a lot of well-researched evidence that price does affect behavior and keeps youth from becoming addicted to nicotine,” said Sen. June Robinson, a Democrat representing the 28th District in Everett.

Photo Credit | Unsplash Photo Credit | Unsplash loading...

Opponents argue higher taxes could hurt small businesses and disproportionately impact low-income smokers. Sen. Bob Hasegawa, a Democrat from Tukwila, said, “If we’re trying to drive good behavior from a public health perspective based on science, we should be lowering the tax on the vape product to get people away from tobacco; instead we’re raising it even more.”

If the House approves the bill and the governor signs it, Washington would see its first cigarette tax increase in 16 years.

Photo Credit | Unsplash Photo Credit | Unsplash loading...