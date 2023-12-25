Vehicular Assault Charges For Driver In Crash Near Moses Lake

A 56-year-old Othello man faces felony charges from a three-vehicle crash Sunday night on State Route 17 south of Moses Lake.

Troopers say a 2007 Kia Rondo driven by Jaun Mora hit one of two vehicles parked on the southbound shoulder, with the rear parked vehicle hitting the vehicle in front.

One of the two drivers of the parked vehicles was standing outside and hit, and along with the driver inside the other parked vehicle, was taken to Sacred Hearts Medical Center in Spokane.

Mora was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and faces DUI triggered vehicular assault charges.

A 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by 33-year-old Wualter Villalta Flores of Moses Lake was disabled on the southbound shoulder when the crash occurred. Sitting in front of his vehicle was a 2009 Toyota Avalon driven by 59-year-old Janell D Dever of Pasco.

Dever was listed in a press memo issued by State Patrol Troopers as a pedestrian.

The crash took place at about 6:50pm Sunday.