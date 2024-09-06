Vet Who Shot, Vandalized Wenatchee VA Clinic Sentenced

An East Wenatchee veteran who fired gunshots at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Olds Station last year has been sentenced to two years of supervised release.

The sentence was handed down to 54-year-old Troy McMaster on Wednesday by Chelan County Judge Robert Jourdan, who also ordered McMaster to undergo psychiatric and alcohol dependency treatment.

Get our free mobile app

In July, McMaster pled guilty to discharging a firearm at the exterior of the Elwood “Bud” Link Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in the 2500 block of Chester Kimm Road while it was closed in December, 2023.

Police say McMaster also struck the clinic building several times with his pickup truck.

No one was injured during McMaster's rampage but the structure sustained damages of approximately $25,000.

McMaster was shot by officers from two different law enforcement agencies after leading them on a vehicle pursuit that ended in East Wenatchee following his actions at the clinic.

Court records indicate that McMaster served in the U.S. Army during the late 1980s and early 1990s, and was suffering from a mental health crisis when the clinic vandalism and police pursuit occurred.

Judge Jourdan's ruling adheres to Washington's alternatives for sentencing defendants with mental health issues, which gives preference to diverting them for treatment, rather than giving them time in prison.