Update:

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Leavenworth-area shooting.

Gunshots were reported in the town of Plain just after 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say a 55-year-old man was driven to Plain Hardware on Beaver Valley Rd. after being shot at another location.

The man was injured in both legs from the shooting. He was taken to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

Deputies say the victim has not been cooperative with their investigation.

We are awaiting comment from Sgt. Chris Foreman.