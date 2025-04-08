WA State Fire Marshal: Help Kids Stay Safe from Fire

Fires and burns are one of the leading causes of death for children under the age of 15.

Washington State Fire Marshal's Office issues a warning to keep children safe in fire situations.

The Fire Marshal says young children may not be able to escape a fire on their own and may not understand the dangers of exposure. They depend on others to provide knowledge and help them escape.

Washington State had four children under the age of 10 die from fire.

Some tips from the Fire Marshal include designing an escape plan designating two ways out of every room. This requires windows are functional.

Demonstrating how to check doors to see if they are hot and how to find another way out.

When a smoke alarm sounds, teach children to get outside and stay outside until a grown-up says it is safe to go back in.

Teach children to stay away from hot items. Make sure they never touch matches or lighters.

Informing children firefighters are there to help and they wear special gear to keep them safe from fire even if the equipment looks and sounds scary.