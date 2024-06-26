Lock Your Doors &#038; Windows; Washington Has 4th Highest Home Burglary Rate in U.S.

Lock Your Doors & Windows; Washington Has 4th Highest Home Burglary Rate in U.S.

Canva/Dave B

Washington state residents are among the most likely in the country to fall victim to a home break-in.

It could be worse, you are more likely to be burglarized in New Mexico, Arkansas and Oklahoma where the rate is even higher.

Washington has the 4th highest rate of home burglaries per capita (per 100,000 residents) in the U.S. according to a study of FBI statistics and annual crime reports.

Top ten states reporting the most burglaries 

Rank 

State 

Average burglaries per year per 100.000 population

1 

New Mexico 

646 

2 

Arkansas 

532 

3 

Oklahoma 

503 

4 

Washington 

501 

5 

South Carolina 

437 

6 

Louisiana 

416 

7 

Illinois 

399 

8 

North Carolina 

380 

9 

Mississippi 

375 

10 

Colorado 

374 

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

At #4 in the rankings, Washington state recorded over 500 break-ins per 100K in population.

Compare that to the rate in Pennsylvania of just 80 burglaries per 100K of population or just 16% the rate of break-ins we experience in Washington.  That relatively low rate of home burglary landed Pennsylvania at the bottom of the list (#50) in residential break-ins in the country per capita.

The bottom ten states reporting the fewest burglaries

Rank 

State 

Average burglaries per year per 100.000 population

41 

Maine 

151 

42 

Florida 

148 

43 

Virginia 

144 

44 

Maryland 

135 

45 

Georgia 

130 

46 

Alabama 

129 

47 

New York 

127 

48 

New Jersey 

109 

49 

New Hampshire 

100 

50 

Pennsylvania 

80 

The study was published by Omega Law Group, a California based personal injury law firm.  Of the report, a spokesperson for Omega said Police often suggest ways to deter burglars from breaking in, like keeping valuables away from windows or places where you can easily see into your home, gravel driveways or paths so you can hear someone approaching your property, keeping your windows and doors locked, installing a burglar alarm, setting up security cameras and keeping your property externally and internally well lit.” 

Top 4 Motorcycle Gangs in Washington, Oregon, and California

Recently, the FBI launched a nationwide crackdown on motorcycle biker gangs. Their presence in the Pacific Northwest remains a major concern for local law enforcement officials, too.

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

10 Cars in Washington State Catalytic Converter Thieves Target

According to Kelley Blue Book, here are 10 vehicles and brands that are targets for catalytic converter thieves.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Filed Under: property crime
Categories: Articles, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ