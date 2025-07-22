Washington State’s Report Card on Fighting Poverty
There are 37 million* Americans living in poverty and an estimated 10% below the federal poverty line residing in Washington. Are the impoverished better off in one state or another based on services made available.
Smilehub, a charity resource website, looked into that question and their research reveals Washington state is one of the most supportive of the poor.
The U.S. Census Bureau numbers used to determine the rankings are the latest available from 2023.
Washington state was ranked in the top 12 for three key factors and was listed as the best for Income & Benefits, on the strength of the $15.74 per hour minimum wage. The minimum wage jumped $1.25 per hour from 2022 and is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI)
In Washington state poverty rates are higher than the nationwide averages for:
- Children:Poverty rates are higher for children, with 11.4% of those aged 0-17 living below the poverty line. (Wa Office of Financial Management)
- Racial Disparities:Certain racial and ethnic groups experience higher poverty rates, including American Indian and Alaska Native (29%), Hispanic (28%), and Black (26%) residents. (WA Dept. of Health)
- Regional Variations:Some counties in Eastern Washington and on the Olympic Peninsula have poverty rates as high as 40%. (KUOW)
How Well Does Washington Support Residents in Poverty
States Most Supportive of People in Poverty
|Overall Rank*
|State
|Total Score
|Education & Transportation Availability Rank
|Income & Benefits Rank
|Housing, Healthcare & Food Rank
|1
|Massachusetts
|68.01
|2
|7
|5
|2
|Minnesota
|65.39
|11
|3
|1
|3
|Washington
|64.99
|9
|1
|12
|4
|New Jersey
|63.52
|3
|8
|17
|5
|Maryland
|63.20
|6
|4
|11
|6
|Rhode Island
|63.05
|12
|5
|4
|7
|New York
|60.39
|1
|23
|24
|8
|Illinois
|58.91
|4
|17
|22
|9
|Colorado
|58.21
|17
|2
|30
|10
|Vermont
|57.67
|18
|11
|10
|11
|California
|57.63
|7
|9
|35
|12
|Maine
|57.54
|25
|12
|6
|13
|New Hampshire
|57.34
|28
|13
|3
|14
|Connecticut
|57.20
|5
|16
|19
|15
|Oregon
|56.73
|10
|6
|37
|16
|Delaware
|54.38
|16
|15
|15
|17
|Michigan
|54.32
|8
|22
|26
|18
|Virginia
|51.62
|20
|27
|14
|19
|Iowa
|51.12
|29
|28
|9
|20
|Pennsylvania
|51.03
|19
|34
|7
|21
|Alaska
|50.56
|40
|10
|34
|22
|Hawaii
|49.82
|21
|21
|29
|23
|North Dakota
|49.66
|45
|30
|2
|24
|South Dakota
|48.82
|46
|25
|8
|25
|Missouri
|48.44
|22
|33
|20
|26
|Arizona
|48.41
|41
|14
|32
|27
|New Mexico
|48.06
|13
|37
|23
|28
|Indiana
|48.01
|33
|31
|16
|29
|Ohio
|48.00
|34
|32
|13
|30
|Nevada
|46.48
|15
|20
|45
|31
|Wisconsin
|45.31
|36
|19
|39
|32
|Montana
|44.92
|43
|35
|18
|33
|North Carolina
|44.39
|24
|41
|25
|34
|Nebraska
|44.31
|42
|24
|36
|35
|Utah
|42.63
|48
|18
|42
|36
|Idaho
|42.55
|50
|29
|28
|37
|Tennessee
|41.87
|14
|40
|40
|38
|Kansas
|41.61
|27
|38
|41
|39
|Kentucky
|41.56
|30
|47
|21
|40
|Wyoming
|41.05
|23
|26
|49
|41
|West Virginia
|40.26
|35
|45
|27
|42
|Oklahoma
|38.87
|31
|42
|38
|43
|Florida
|36.47
|39
|36
|48
|44
|Arkansas
|36.22
|37
|44
|43
|45
|Louisiana
|35.79
|26
|49
|31
|46
|Alabama
|34.31
|47
|48
|33
|47
|Georgia
|33.78
|44
|43
|46
|48
|South Carolina
|33.60
|38
|46
|47
|49
|Texas
|32.13
|32
|39
|50
|50
|Mississippi
|28.01
|49
|50
|44
What Level of Support is Provided State-by-State
