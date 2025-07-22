There are 37 million* Americans living in poverty and an estimated 10% below the federal poverty line residing in Washington. Are the impoverished better off in one state or another based on services made available.

Smilehub, a charity resource website, looked into that question and their research reveals Washington state is one of the most supportive of the poor.

The U.S. Census Bureau numbers used to determine the rankings are the latest available from 2023.

Washington state was ranked in the top 12 for three key factors and was listed as the best for Income & Benefits, on the strength of the $15.74 per hour minimum wage. The minimum wage jumped $1.25 per hour from 2022 and is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

In Washington state poverty rates are higher than the nationwide averages for:

Children: Poverty rates are higher for children, with 11.4% of those aged 0-17 living below the poverty line. (Wa Office of Financial Management)

Racial Disparities: Certain racial and ethnic groups experience higher poverty rates, including American Indian and Alaska Native (29%), Hispanic (28%), and Black (26%) residents. (WA Dept. of Health)

Regional Variations: Some counties in Eastern Washington and on the Olympic Peninsula have poverty rates as high as 40%. (KUOW)

How Well Does Washington Support Residents in Poverty

States Most Supportive of People in Poverty

Overall Rank* State Total Score Education & Transportation Availability Rank Income & Benefits Rank Housing, Healthcare & Food Rank 1 Massachusetts 68.01 2 7 5 2 Minnesota 65.39 11 3 1 3 Washington 64.99 9 1 12 4 New Jersey 63.52 3 8 17 5 Maryland 63.20 6 4 11 6 Rhode Island 63.05 12 5 4 7 New York 60.39 1 23 24 8 Illinois 58.91 4 17 22 9 Colorado 58.21 17 2 30 10 Vermont 57.67 18 11 10 11 California 57.63 7 9 35 12 Maine 57.54 25 12 6 13 New Hampshire 57.34 28 13 3 14 Connecticut 57.20 5 16 19 15 Oregon 56.73 10 6 37 16 Delaware 54.38 16 15 15 17 Michigan 54.32 8 22 26 18 Virginia 51.62 20 27 14 19 Iowa 51.12 29 28 9 20 Pennsylvania 51.03 19 34 7 21 Alaska 50.56 40 10 34 22 Hawaii 49.82 21 21 29 23 North Dakota 49.66 45 30 2 24 South Dakota 48.82 46 25 8 25 Missouri 48.44 22 33 20 26 Arizona 48.41 41 14 32 27 New Mexico 48.06 13 37 23 28 Indiana 48.01 33 31 16 29 Ohio 48.00 34 32 13 30 Nevada 46.48 15 20 45 31 Wisconsin 45.31 36 19 39 32 Montana 44.92 43 35 18 33 North Carolina 44.39 24 41 25 34 Nebraska 44.31 42 24 36 35 Utah 42.63 48 18 42 36 Idaho 42.55 50 29 28 37 Tennessee 41.87 14 40 40 38 Kansas 41.61 27 38 41 39 Kentucky 41.56 30 47 21 40 Wyoming 41.05 23 26 49 41 West Virginia 40.26 35 45 27 42 Oklahoma 38.87 31 42 38 43 Florida 36.47 39 36 48 44 Arkansas 36.22 37 44 43 45 Louisiana 35.79 26 49 31 46 Alabama 34.31 47 48 33 47 Georgia 33.78 44 43 46 48 South Carolina 33.60 38 46 47 49 Texas 32.13 32 39 50 50 Mississippi 28.01 49 50 44

What Level of Support is Provided State-by-State

