Washington State’s Report Card on Fighting Poverty

There are 37 million* Americans living in poverty and an estimated 10% below the federal poverty line residing in Washington.  Are the impoverished better off in one state or another based on services made available.

Smilehub, a charity resource website,  looked into that question and their research reveals Washington state is one of the most supportive of the poor.

The U.S. Census Bureau numbers used to determine the rankings are the latest available from 2023.

Washington state was ranked in the top 12 for three key factors and was listed as the best for Income & Benefits, on the strength of the $15.74 per hour minimum wage.  The minimum wage jumped $1.25 per hour from 2022 and is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

In Washington state poverty rates are higher than the nationwide averages for:

  • Children:
    Poverty rates are higher for children, with 11.4% of those aged 0-17 living below the poverty line. (Wa Office of Financial Management)

  • Racial Disparities:
    Certain racial and ethnic groups experience higher poverty rates, including American Indian and Alaska Native (29%), Hispanic (28%), and Black (26%) residents. (WA Dept. of Health)

  • Regional Variations:
    Some counties in Eastern Washington and on the Olympic Peninsula have poverty rates as high as 40%. (KUOW)

How Well Does Washington Support Residents in Poverty

States Most Supportive of People in Poverty

Overall Rank*StateTotal ScoreEducation & Transportation Availability RankIncome & Benefits RankHousing, Healthcare & Food Rank
1Massachusetts68.01275
2Minnesota65.391131
3Washington64.999112
4New Jersey63.523817
5Maryland63.206411
6Rhode Island63.051254
7New York60.3912324
8Illinois58.9141722
9Colorado58.2117230
10Vermont57.67181110
11California57.637935
12Maine57.5425126
13New Hampshire57.3428133
14Connecticut57.2051619
15Oregon56.7310637
16Delaware54.38161515
17Michigan54.3282226
18Virginia51.62202714
19Iowa51.1229289
20Pennsylvania51.0319347
21Alaska50.56401034
22Hawaii49.82212129
23North Dakota49.6645302
24South Dakota48.8246258
25Missouri48.44223320
26Arizona48.41411432
27New Mexico48.06133723
28Indiana48.01333116
29Ohio48.00343213
30Nevada46.48152045
31Wisconsin45.31361939
32Montana44.92433518
33North Carolina44.39244125
34Nebraska44.31422436
35Utah42.63481842
36Idaho42.55502928
37Tennessee41.87144040
38Kansas41.61273841
39Kentucky41.56304721
40Wyoming41.05232649
41West Virginia40.26354527
42Oklahoma38.87314238
43Florida36.47393648
44Arkansas36.22374443
45Louisiana35.79264931
46Alabama34.31474833
47Georgia33.78444346
48South Carolina33.60384647
49Texas32.13323950
50Mississippi28.01495044

What Level of Support is Provided State-by-State

* Based on latest data from U.S. Census Bureau

