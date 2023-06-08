Washington state’s best Taco Salads
I love a good taco salad. It’s a way for me to eat the best parts of a taco and feel good about it because we call it a salad. I was curious to find out who made the best taco salad in Washington State, so I now have a list with some help from Yelp.
Here is my list (in no particular order) of some of Washington State’s best taco salads.
El Moose, 5242 Leary Ave NW Seattle, www.elmoose.com
Taqueria Fiesta Brava, 820 E Francis Ave Spokane
Taqueria El Sabor, 1636 S Mildred St Tacoma, taqueriaselsabor.com
La Marias, 1501 W Sylvester St Pasco, WA 99301,
Nino’s Mexican Grill, 1601 E Washington Ave Yakima
Rocket Taco, 602 19th Ave E Seattle, www.rocket-taco.com
Tacos El Sol, 3422 N Division St Spokane, www.tacoselsol2go.com
Matador Tacoma, 721 Pacific Ave Tacoma, matadorrestaurants.com
Inca Mexican Restaurant, 201 N Edison St Ste 248 Kennewick, incamexican.com/#!kennewick-wa/c1a3o
El Parrillon Loco De Tom & Jerry, 112 W Nobhill Ave Yakima, restaurantyakima.com
My “go to” is the chicken tostada salad from Taco Time, 1512 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee,
It’s quick and easy to get at the drive through and I can come back to work and eat it in the break room. I add a couple containers of hot sauce, mix it up and its lunch.
A good taco salad makes a good lunch or dinner.