I love a good taco salad. It’s a way for me to eat the best parts of a taco and feel good about it because we call it a salad. I was curious to find out who made the best taco salad in Washington State, so I now have a list with some help from Yelp.

Here is my list (in no particular order) of some of Washington State’s best taco salads.

google maps google maps loading...

El Moose, 5242 Leary Ave NW Seattle, www.elmoose.com

Taqueria Fiesta Brava, 820 E Francis Ave Spokane

Taqueria El Sabor, 1636 S Mildred St Tacoma, taqueriaselsabor.com

google maps google maps loading...

La Marias, 1501 W Sylvester St Pasco, WA 99301,

Nino’s Mexican Grill, 1601 E Washington Ave Yakima

Rocket Taco, 602 19th Ave E Seattle, www.rocket-taco.com

Tacos El Sol, 3422 N Division St Spokane, www.tacoselsol2go.com

google maps google maps loading...

Matador Tacoma, 721 Pacific Ave Tacoma, matadorrestaurants.com

Inca Mexican Restaurant, 201 N Edison St Ste 248 Kennewick, incamexican.com/#!kennewick-wa/c1a3o

google maps google maps loading...

El Parrillon Loco De Tom & Jerry, 112 W Nobhill Ave Yakima, restaurantyakima.com

My “go to” is the chicken tostada salad from Taco Time, 1512 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee,



google maps google maps loading...

It’s quick and easy to get at the drive through and I can come back to work and eat it in the break room. I add a couple containers of hot sauce, mix it up and its lunch.

google maps google maps loading...

A good taco salad makes a good lunch or dinner.