Washington state’s best Taco Salads 

I love a good taco salad. It’s a way for me to eat the best parts of a taco and feel good about it because we call it a salad. I was curious to find out who made the best taco salad in Washington State, so I now have a list with some help from Yelp. 

Here is my list (in no particular order) of some of Washington State’s best taco salads. 

El Moose, 5242 Leary Ave NW Seattle, www.elmoose.com 

Taqueria Fiesta Brava, 820 E Francis Ave Spokane  

 Taqueria El Sabor, 1636 S Mildred St Tacoma, taqueriaselsabor.com 

La Marias, 1501 W Sylvester St Pasco, WA 99301,  

 Nino’s Mexican Grill, 1601 E Washington Ave Yakima  

 Rocket Taco, 602 19th Ave E Seattle, www.rocket-taco.com  

 Tacos El Sol, 3422 N Division St Spokane, www.tacoselsol2go.com 

Matador Tacoma, 721 Pacific Ave Tacoma, matadorrestaurants.com 

 Inca Mexican Restaurant, 201 N Edison St Ste 248 Kennewick, incamexican.com/#!kennewick-wa/c1a3o 

El Parrillon Loco De Tom & Jerry, 112 W Nobhill Ave Yakima, restaurantyakima.com 

My “go to” is the chicken tostada salad from Taco Time, 1512 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee,

It’s quick and easy to get at the drive through and I can come back to work and eat it in the break room. I add a couple containers of hot sauce, mix it up and its lunch.

A good taco salad makes a good lunch or dinner.  

