Washington’s (and One from Idaho) Best Waterslide Parks

There are some well known waterparks in Washington NOT on this list. Those found here are the parks that mostly received great reviews on TripAdvisor.

Put them on your families summer bucket list and go have some fun in the sun!

5 - Ritzville Water Park

Ritzville Water Park

My family was on our way to Priest Lake, when our RV broke down. We spent an evening at this great water park. Recommend it! Here’s some more great feedback:

Newer amazing water park with heated pools, Large twisty water slide, kids splash pad, toys, fenced off eating area with concessions, clean shower rooms, sunbathing grassy picnic area, next to the City Park. The big pool is 10' deep with a diving board the little one only 3' deep and the toddler splash area is wonderful. -Cory B.

Open 7 days a week: Noon-8pm

105 East 10th Avenue, Ritzville, WA 99169

509-659-1003

Link for more info

4 - Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge

"This massive, 84-degree water park offers over 56,000 square feet of water-packed excitement, including jaw-dropping slides for thrill seekers or zero-depth entry areas for little ones. You will have just as much fun as your littles...guaranteed! -Great Wolf Lodge"

We just returned from a 3 night stay at the Great Wolf Lodge and had such a good time! There is so much to do -Leann

100 Great Wolf Drive 20500 Old Highway 99 SW

Centralia, WA 98531-9715

Lodging, Dining & Indoor Waterpark Online Info

3 - Surf n’ Slide Waterpark

Surf n' Slide Waterpark

Able to set up lawn chairs/canopy shelter. Kids had a blast, Adults enjoyed it, too! Nice way to spend a warm weather day. Plenty of different areas for all water comfort levels. Very reasonable admission fees. -jlxnr

Open 7 days a week (until August 29th) 11am - 6:30pm

September 2nd-4th 11am - 6:30pm

401 West 4th Avenue

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Surf n’ Slide online info

2 - Silverwood Theme Park & Boulder Beach

Silverwood Theme Park & Boulder Beach

Silverwood is the one Idaho entry...but we're including it because it's so great! I could spend hours and hours in their fun wave pool. The food, the train & the rollercoasters are great too! Here's some more feedback:

We love Silverwood! After going to Disneyland and blowing sooo much money to stand in lines all day, we were blown away by Silverwood! It’s clean, roomy, affordable, and lines are nothing! Plus, best of both worlds with the amusement park and the water park! -Ericka

Theme Park hours:

11am to 9pm (Sunday-Thursday)

11am to 10pm (Friday & Saturday)

Boulder Beach Waterpark hours

11am to 7pm (seven days per week through August 28th, then weekend hours through September)

27843 N. Highway 95 Athol, ID 83801

208-683-3400

Silverwood & Boulder Beach online info

1 - Slidewaters in Lake Chelan

Slidewaters

I've been come to Washington's best waterslide park since the 80s. Love taking my family for a day of fun in Chelan! Here's some more feedback:

Amazing! Though it’s a bit smaller than we might be used to in large cities we had a blast at this park. Slides were fun and the lines weren’t long at all. Everyone had a great time and we found the value to be great too! -Rahoolio

Open 7 days a week until Labor Day Weekend: 10am-7pm

102 Waterslide Drive

Chelan, WA 98816

509-682-5751

Slidewaters online info