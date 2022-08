A group of paddlers were rescued after a gust of wind separated the group around Glacier Peak on August 10.

Around 4:30 p.m., four inner-tubers and two paddlers were floating near Glacier View campground.

Chelan County Sergeant Rob Huddleston says a neighbor got on their fishing boat to rescue the tubers.

All six floaters were safe and accounted for.

No one was wearing life jackets.