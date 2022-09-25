Douglas County First Responders Tend to Two Brush Fires and Two Water Rescues Last Weekend

Douglas County Fire District #2 had a busy weekend after responding to two water rescues and two brush fires.

On Saturday around 3 p.m., first responders were called out to a water rescue at Lincoln State Park after two jet skis crashed into each other.

After 30 minutes of searching for one of the riders, first responders found one of the riders suffering from a dislocated shoulder.

Then on Sunday around 1 p.m., firefighters were called out to a half acre fire on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail near 32nd St., East Wenatchee.

They had the fire extinguished by 2:44 p.m.

Public Information Officer Kay Mckellar says the fire was started because of fireworks.

Around 2:25 p.m., first responders were called out to another water rescue at the Riverside Park in East Wenatchee.

A woman was walking towards the middle of the river, with the water up to her waist.

Once she was 50-100 feet away from the shore, witnesses were trying to get her to come back to shore.

Two rescue swimmers were able to bring her back to shore where she was later taken to Central Washington hospital for observation.

Finally around 2:19 p.m., firefighters were called out to multiple brush fires in Rock Island near the Trinidad area.

Firefighters were battling three small brush fires on the side of SR 28 at MP 20.

A bystander assisted with firefighting efforts by digging a trench along the road.

The fires were less than an acre large. Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 4 p.m.

The cause of the fires are unknown at this time.